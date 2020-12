Stumped, flummoxed, puzzled, confused — all relevant and relatable words in my current state. Except I had no idea why I was feeling this way. Usually I know when and why I am out of sorts; this time, the cause was not clear, at least not right away.

It was in a meeting (Zoom, of course) when I felt the darkness disperse and the sun rise. By listening to others recount their experiences at work, I began to understand what was going on. My frustration was actually a feeling of helplessness.