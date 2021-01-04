Why Employee Connections are Healthy

If you care about your employees’ health, make sure they stay connected to their colleagues

Disruptions, like the COVID-19 pandemic, have revealed how, when employees feel socially disconnected from their workplace, the risk of feeling isolated increases. Employers can’t make people feel socially connected. It’s a personal and subjective experience. However, they can play a role in facilitating and supporting employees to build meaningful and healthy social connections.

Isolation is often due to barriers that disrupt a person’s perception or their ability to interact socially or maintain meaningful social connections. Barriers may include financial or physical factors or work demands.

