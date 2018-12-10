30 Do’s and Don’ts to Save Your Holiday Party!

Use these quick tips on planning and enjoying your holiday party.

As we head into the holiday season, there are a few things to keep in mind for the annual holiday work party. Many of the tips for attending holiday parties we’ve heard before: Don’t drink too much, don’t flirt, arrive early, don’t talk business or be a wallflower, thank the person who is hosting the party, and attend other department parties within the company. But what if you are the one in charge of planning this year’s holiday party? What are the latest trends that you should keep in mind…

Do get your invitations out early (four to six weeks before the party) as people’s calendars fill up quickly. Book your caterer or special foods early, as this is a busy time. Decorate early, as you will be busy with zillions of small tasks leading up to the party day. Do decide who is greeting every guest with a friendly, “Happy Holidays”. If you are concerned about cost, hold the party with another company. Thank your coworkers and employees at the party. When things are busy, we don’t take time to do this. Do put food on your plate and spend some time with your staff in conversation that is not related to work so employees connect with you at a more personal level. Do not stay in your office and work on those unfinished tasks. Do include a good variety of beverages, including nonalcoholic choices. Having a holiday party is a wonderful way to take a look at the past year and celebrate. One of the greatest holiday gifts is when you tell your staff that you truly appreciate their work. Do keep one hand free during the night so that you can offer handshakes to people as they come by. And do keep your drink in your left hand, so you are not offering people a cold, wet handshake all evening. Most importantly, provide a car or cab service for employees attending the holiday party, or a designated driver. Don’t drink and drive. Don’t assume everyone celebrates the same holiday, so don’t go overboard with “Merry Christmas”. Ask your employees for input this year. Do hold your work party during the day, so people can have a few hours off and not worry about hiring a babysitter. If you throw a breakfast or brunch, you don’t have to worry about alcohol costs. Do try a new venue. Give employees a day off to volunteer in a soup kitchen, organize a food drive, or deliver presents to needy children. Do customize the party to consider the cultural diversity of your organization. Do recognize the teamwork that enabled the organization to accomplish its goals and reach targets, even if the numbers were not as high as hoped for. Do consider whether the food, music and activities will appeal to the diversity of your organization. Listen to creative ideas. Take the time to communicate with employees about the party plans. By involving others you will be planning an event everyone is looking forward to. Don’t monopolize conversations — and, especially, don’t talk about yourself or your accomplishments all night. Do show interest in others. Do make it clear who is invited to the party, and if spouses or significant others are permitted. Do be gracious and thank coworkers and team members for all their help and hard work during the past year. Do exchange gifts, but… Don’t spend too much!