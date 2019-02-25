EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT, LEADERSHIP, PRODUCTIVITY

Book Review:
Alive At Work

February 25, 2019
BY:
Lisa Sansom
Book cover, Alive at Work


Learn how to create high performing teams and help your people rediscover the joy of work



Alive At Work — The neuroscience of helping your people love what they do

AUTHOR: DANIEL M. CABLE

Humans aren’t built for repetition — our brains tend to tune out after doing the same thing over and over again, and we are generally much better at novelty and exploration. However, many jobs do not encourage novelty, and many jobs explicitly require people to do the same thing over and over again. Is there any wonder that we call some workplaces “mind-numbing”? As Cable says, “Exploring, experimenting, learning: this is the way we’re designed to … work.” Yet if organizations are letting us down by not encouraging (or actively discouraging) this sort of active brain engagement, then what can be done? Cable dives into various ways to encourage self-expression, experimentation and purpose as drivers of performance and productivity at work. There are options if you are an individual contributor — you can slightly modify your job (outcomes and/or processes) to enhance some of these dimensions, for example. And if you are in a manager or leadership role, perhaps there are some implications for your own team and how you conduct performance reviews and job crafting exercises. Cable uses a few case studies, yet this book is light in substance. Still, the overall model and neuroscience seem to hold.


Originally Published in Volume 20 Issue 6
November/December 2018
View Issue
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom, an accomplished Trainer and Certified Coach, offers professional services,from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness. www.lvsconsulting.com. Lisa is an Organizational Development Consultant and her coaching expertise focuses on developing areas of leadership, interpersonal communications, team dynamics and change management.

