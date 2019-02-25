Alive At Work

AUTHOR: DANIEL M. CABLE

Humans aren’t built for repetition — our brains tend to tune out after doing the same thing over and over again, and we are generally much better at novelty and exploration. However, many jobs do not encourage novelty, and many jobs explicitly require people to do the same thing over and over again. Is there any wonder that we call some workplaces “mind-numbing”? As Cable says, “Exploring, experimenting, learning: this is the way we’re designed to … work.” Yet if organizations are letting us down by not encouraging (or actively discouraging) this sort of active brain engagement, then what can be done? Cable dives into various ways to encourage self-expression, experimentation and purpose as drivers of performance and productivity at work. There are options if you are an individual contributor — you can slightly modify your job (outcomes and/or processes) to enhance some of these dimensions, for example. And if you are in a manager or leadership role, perhaps there are some implications for your own team and how you conduct performance reviews and job crafting exercises. Cable uses a few case studies, yet this book is light in substance. Still, the overall model and neuroscience seem to hold.