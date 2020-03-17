Announcement concerning COVID-19

Team YW has been closely monitoring reports from health authorities concerning COVID-19. Ensuring the safety and well-being of our community including event attendees, employees, sponsors and partners is our top priority. At this time, Imagine Your Workplace will operate as planned, June 10-12 in Toronto, Ontario, and we will continue to keep you informed of any changes as the situation develops.
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.