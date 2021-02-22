Apps and Tech that Helps Employee Engagement and Wellness

Employees and wellness are one in the same these days. Without it, opportunities are lost. Make sure you’ve got the right technologies in place to ensure wellness and stability remain constant

It’s not new, but absenteeism and presenteeism are problems in the workplace, even a remote workplace. Part of this has to do with engagement and performance, but a great deal has to do with how employees feel: in other words, their general wellness. It’s good not only for peace of mind but also for the bottom line. According to data from Gallup, companies with high employee engagement are 22% more profitable.

“Employee performance and engagement are important all of the time but present more of a challenge now due to [a significant portion of the] workforce being remote or dispersed,” says Nazar Ivaniv, Chief Technology Officer at 15Five.