Are Employees Breaking Your Brand Promises?

Investing in a brand training program can mean the difference between happy and disgruntled customers.

Imagine this C-suite scenario: it is budget-cutting time. On the chopping block are training and marketing. The prevailing opinion is that training doesn’t provide enough tangible benefits, particularly when employees leave soon after they have been trained. Similarly, marketing is regarded as an expensive cost that doesn’t deliver a robust return on investment or generate revenue in the short term. However, these views are short-sighted: customers stop buying from companies when there are gaps between what they experience and what they have been promised in marketing and advertising communications. Both training and marketing are therefore key to how customers perceive an organization.

THE PROMISE VS. THE REALITY

A company’s brand promise is what customers can expect from an organization. Typically, marketing communications portray a brand in a positive light. However, the dark shadows of malfunctioning back-office operations and cumbersome procedures can prevent front-line workers from delivering the benefits promised by the brand. Problems arise when the brand promise is defined by marketing but is not understood by other areas of the business.

The flight reservation system failure at Delta Air Lines in August 2016 illustrates this well. Delta failed to deliver on its brand promise that “We don’t cancel flights” when its reservation system crashed and forced cancellations worldwide. Investigations indicated that the system crash could have been avoided, but the airline’s back-up arrangements failed. There were widespread reports of passengers missing weddings, funerals and important work engagements as Delta employees struggled to deliver on their broken promise. Delta’s CEO was roundly criticized for his delayed apology. The company was also denounced for relying on its corporate newsroom and social media to disseminate information to customers, which certainly lacked a personal touch.

BRAND TRAINING FOR ALL EMPLOYEES

Hiring the right employees, investing in customer service technology and training employees on its use is not enough. In order to equip all employees in an organization to play an active role in delivering on the brand promise, especially during times of crisis, marketing must be involved in training programs. A well-defined brand training program should be mandatory for all employees, including the C-suite.

THREE CORE COMPONENTS OF BRAND TRAINING PROGRAMS

1.UNDERSTAND THE CONNECTION BETWEEN THE BRAND AND THE ORGANIZATION’S RAISON D’ÊTRE

For brand training programs to be successful, an important first step is to provide a clear understanding of the organization’s raison d’être. The raison d’être defines what the organization stands for, what needs its products and services fulfill for customers, and how the organization expects to successfully achieve its growth objectives. It also serves as the rationale for the brand strategy, which presents the organization’s identity externally, conveying both tangible and emotional promises that aim to attract customers and build loyalty.

Tangible promises relate to concrete things, like the quality of the products or services offered

Emotional promises meet psychological needs such as comfort, confidence and happiness

Global automaker Honda makes a clear connection between its raison d’être and its brand strategy. Honda’s raison d’être is to create intelligent products that enhance mobility and increase the joy in people’s lives. Its brand strategy is to gain recognition as the carmaker that benefits society. Honda pledges to deliver on this promise by producing cars in the near future that will reduce CO2 emissions and prevent collisions.

Problems arise when the brand promise is defined by marketing but is not understood by other areas of the business.

2. BRING THE BRAND TO LIFE THROUGH COMMUNICATION

The tone of verbal and written communications plays a pivotal role in how a brand is perceived. The promises associated with the brand should be a recurring theme in all communications.

Johnson & Johnson’s handling of the Tylenol crisis in the early 1980s is an outstanding example of how the tone and content of a company’s communications were consistent with its credo: “to put the needs and well-being of the people we serve first.” In 1982 Johnson & Johnson’s most successful over-the-counter product, Tylenol, was found to have been tampered with and laced with cyanide. Seven people died as a result of consuming Tylenol capsules. Johnson & Johnson executives’ response was to issue a statement warning the public against consuming Tylenol products until the extent of the tampering could be determined. There was no attempt to defend the quality of the product or avoid potential legal liability. Subsequent communications focused on concern for the lives of those affected by the poisoned painkillers and for public safety.

The promises associated with the brand should be a recurring theme in all communications.

Care and empathy marked the tone of all communication in press releases, news conferences, and, more importantly, in the toll-free consumer hotlines set up to respond to customer concerns. The way in which the crisis was handled reinforced the credibility of the company credo and the public’s perception of the Johnson & Johnson brand promise to put safety first. Johnson & Johnson took remedial action to create tamper-proof packaging. As a result of their actions, Tylenol is once again among the leading over-the-counter medications.

3. BRING THE BRAND TO LIFE THROUGH CUSTOMER SERVICE

According to the 2016 Chief Marketing Officer Council’s “Predicting Routes to Revenue” report, only 16% of marketers feel that their organizations are delivering customer experiences that truly fulfill their brand promises. Two-thirds report that efforts are hit-or-miss, and 14% say that they are completely missing the mark. For this reason, service delivery should be regularly tested to measure the effectiveness of brand training.

Quebec-based telecommunications company Vidéotron did this in a truly unique way. In 2009, the company launched a major advertising campaign with the slogan “The Infinite Power.” Vidéotron wanted to “give the power to the customer” to be served the way they wanted. Among other services that were not provided by their main competitor, Vidéotron promised 30-day satisfaction guarantees, installation of services seven days a week and infinite telephone minutes at no extra cost.

In the months that followed “The Infinite Power,” another campaign was launched. The company enlisted professional comedians to make prank calls to Client Services at Vidéotron, to see how the employees would react to special requests. Unsuspecting customer service agents fulfilled the callers’ outrageous requests by calmly and kindly offering appropriate services, reinforcing the promises that were made in the ads a few months prior. It was an example of Vidéotron “walking the talk” when it came to its services and earned the company an outstanding record of customer loyalty, satisfaction and credibility.

Only 16% of marketers feel that their organizations are delivering customer experiences that truly fulfill their brand promises.

Honda, Johnson & Johnson, and Vidéotron achieved success by ensuring that all their employees understood and were equipped to deliver on their brand promises consistently. Brand training should be adopted by all organizations as a vitally important investment that reinforces brand credibility and creates sustainable success.