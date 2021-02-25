Are You Being “Breadcrumbed” by Employers?

Competing for a job in today’s market is challenging enough, and new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows there’s another hurdle for candidates to overcome: being breadcrumbed — or strung along — by employers.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) of senior managers surveyed said their company is taking more time to hire in the current environment despite having access to a deeper talent pool. When asked to reveal how they keep candidates engaged during the hiring process, common responses included scheduling multiple rounds of interviews, conducting skills testing and keeping applicants busy with online training.

In a separate survey, 72% of professionals said they lose interest in a job if they don’t hear back from the employer within two weeks — or 10 business days — after the initial interview. That number jumps to 87% if there is no status update within three weeks.

Workers also revealed what they would do if they felt they were being “breadcrumbed” by hiring managers:

Ghost the employer and drop out of the process: 48%

Blacklist the company and refuse to consider them for future opportunities: 44%

Leave a negative comment anonymously on review sites: 24%

Vent about the experience using personal social media accounts: 16%

“When employers unnecessarily draw out the hiring process, it can be extremely frustrating for job seekers and some may drop out to pursue other opportunities,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “Hiring managers need to move quickly and be transparent and responsive to candidates — from their first point of contact until a timely hiring decision is made — to secure the best talent.”