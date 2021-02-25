Log In

User Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

Are You Being “Breadcrumbed” by Employers?

By:

Joel Kranc

Competing for a job in today’s market is challenging enough, and new research from global staffing firm Robert Half shows there’s another hurdle for candidates to overcome: being breadcrumbed — or strung along — by employers.

Nearly four in 10 (39%) of senior managers surveyed said their company is taking more time to hire in the current environment despite having access to a deeper talent pool. When asked to reveal how they keep candidates engaged during the hiring process, common responses included scheduling multiple rounds of interviews, conducting skills testing and keeping applicants busy with online training.

In a separate survey, 72% of professionals said they lose interest in a job if they don’t hear back from the employer within two weeks — or 10 business days — after the initial interview. That number jumps to 87% if there is no status update within three weeks.

Workers also revealed what they would do if they felt they were being “breadcrumbed” by hiring managers:

  • Ghost the employer and drop out of the process: 48%
  • Blacklist the company and refuse to consider them for future opportunities: 44%
  • Leave a negative comment anonymously on review sites: 24%
  • Vent about the experience using personal social media accounts: 16%

 “When employers unnecessarily draw out the hiring process, it can be extremely frustrating for job seekers and some may drop out to pursue other opportunities,” said David King, Canadian senior district president of Robert Half. “Hiring managers need to move quickly and be transparent and responsive to candidates — from their first point of contact until a timely hiring decision is made — to secure the best talent.” 

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Joel Kranc

Written By

Joel Kranc

Joel is the Editor and Deputy Publisher of Your Workplace. He is an experienced and award-winning editor, writer and communications professional. Joel began his career as a journalist and reporter covering the U.S. retirement and institutional investment market. Joel is author of Retirement Planning in 8 Easy Steps: The Brief Guide to Lifelong Financial Freedom.

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us