ORGANIZATIONAL CULTURE

Book Review:
Awakening Compassion at Work

August 24, 2017
BY:
Lisa Sansom
Image of book cover


Compassion is a key competency that should be hard-wired into organizations. This important book makes the case for compassion at work.



Awakening Compassion at Work — The Quiet Power That Elevates People and Organizations

Many workplaces are now starting to value the human side of work. Organizations are beginning to recognize, for example, that just getting the job done isn’t enough. At a basic level, the job should be done legally and ethically. At a higher level, social responsibility starts to kick in. Some organizations are moving to the level of competencies, where employees are not assessed just on fundamental deliverables of their job description, but also on how the job is done through a competency framework, such as using solid judgement, or initiative, or
teamwork, or leadership.

I would argue that “compassion” is a key competency that should be hard-wired into organizations at all levels and this important book makes the case. Worline and Dutton, both stellar researchers in the areas of organizational effectiveness and compassion, start by explaining that compassion is a felt and enacted desire to alleviate suffering, starting with noticing that there is suffering, to taking action, to alleviate that suffering.
Throughout their book, Worline and Dutton make the case that compassion enhances learning, fuels strategic advantage, motivates collaboration and is important for the financial bottom line. It somehow seems a little sad that we have to deliberately remind people to care when they see colleagues suffering. However, here we are. Practice your own compassion for others, in work and everywhere else, and encourage others to be actively compassionate. The workplace needs it. For more, visit the book’s website at www.awakeningcompassionatwork.com and take part in 100 days of compassion.


ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Lisa Sansom
Lisa Sansom, an accomplished Trainer and Certified Coach, offers professional services,from a basis of applied positive psychology, in leadership, interpersonal communications, change management, team dynamics and other areas of organizational effectiveness. www.lvsconsulting.com. Lisa is an Organizational Development Consultant and her coaching expertise focuses on developing areas of leadership, interpersonal communications, team dynamics and change management.

