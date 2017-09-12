Backstage Pass: Joie Quarton

Imagine if we normalized workplace conflict and collaborated to address it. Joie Quarton discusses the Yukon Government's Respectful Workplace Policy.

Lightening Talk Session: What Happens When We Treat Conflict as Normal

Imagine if we normalized workplace conflict. What would happen if all the stakeholders involved collaborated to address disrespectful behaviour and harassment? The Yukon Government is three years into a Respectful Workplace Policy that was developed collaboratively by HR, management, two unions and the Aboriginal Employees’ Forum. The approach is based on alternative dispute resolution practices. Its aim is to change the way we address the issues that arise in a diverse workforce. Learn about new ways to restore workplace relationships.

Joie Quarton, Conflict Management Practitioner, Yukon Government; Respectful Workplace Office

Joie Quarton is a lawyer, mediator, and conflict resolution specialist and has many years of experience adjudicating claims of physical and sexual abuse at Indian Residential Schools. Joie is also trained in Integrative Body Psychotherapy and brings this body focused training to her work in coaching and conflict resolution.