Backstage Pass: Adam Hare

Lightning Talk Session: Transforming Company Culture

Sometimes businesses don’t change — they are exactly the same today as when they were started ages ago. This was the case when Adam Hare joined his family-owned brokerage. Adam, however, would not accept that. He made waves in the insurance industry when he began remodeling his family’s 100-year-old business. Adam will share his journey from his chosen life of cutting-edge creativity and design into the archaic work culture of the family insurance business. His grandfather founded the company with three employees, and his father grew it to 30. When Adam received the call to come home, he quickly learned he would either have to sink or swim. Five years later, the company has 50 employees and a new award-winning digital division. Adam will share how courage, failure and passion fueled this extraordinary culture transformation.

Adam Hare VP, Insurance Jack

Adam has devoted his career to being a passionate, creative leader who constantly challenges the status quo. His professional career spans from his experience as a young entrepreneur in the fashion industry with his own clothing line, to the glitz of managing a creative team for the world’s leading entertainment company, Universal Music, to reimagining his family’s business.