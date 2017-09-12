Backstage Pass: Agnes Garaba

People practices must be re-imagined by embracing science. Learn how to balance high tech with high touch with Agnes Garaba, head of HR at an early adopter.

Lightening Talk Session: Go Digital or Be Disrupted

The digital transformation is impacting all industries and all lines of business. Human Resources is no exception. People practices must be re-imagined by embracing the science, and balancing high tech with high touch. How will your organization embrace this inevitable transformation? Learn lessons from an early adopter, the leader of people practices at the company creating today’s leading-edge HR software. See how HR is done in the digital age.

Agnes Garaba, Head of HR, SAP Canada

Globally, SAP has 80,000 employees, and Agnes Garaba works tirelessly with the Executive Leadership Teams across Canada to drive business execution through best in class human capital practices and employee engagement. Agnes and her team are committed to creating an exceptional end-to-end work experience to SAP Canada’s leaders and employees, driving innovative projects within elements of the HR portfolio.