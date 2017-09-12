Subscribe



EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Multimedia:
Backstage Pass: Corey Diamond

September 12, 2017


Corey Diamond shows how a well-designed employee volunteer program can increase engagement, as well as loyalty between employees and their company.



https://i.ytimg.com/vi/963NPwfUcyU/maxresdefault.jpg

Lightening Talk Session: Transformative Volunteering: Connecting Employees Increases Engagement

This lightening talk will focus on how a well-designed and meaningful employee volunteer program can increase engagement, as well as loyalty between employees and their company. Get inspired by the transformative power of volunteering, and discover how to develop a meaningful program for your company.

Corey Diamond, CSR Whiz, Realized Worth

Corey Diamond joined Realized Worth, a company focused on the design and implementation of corporate volunteering and giving programs, after more than 15 years working in the environmental consulting sector. He currently manages operations, business development and account management. As an active volunteer, he works with a number of environmental social justice organizations.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter
Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.


Related Videos

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
Backstage Pass: Brady Wilson
Learn why traditional employee engagement efforts aren’t working and gain 7 brain-based ...
WELLNESS
Backstage Pass: Mike Kennedy
Take a look back at how HR data gathering and reporting was ...
LEADERSHIP
Backstage Pass: Craig Dowden, PhD
This presentation will build an evidence-based business case as to why we ...


Related Videos

EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT
Backstage Pass: Brady Wilson
Learn why traditional employee engagement efforts aren’t working and gain 7 brain-based ...
WELLNESS
Backstage Pass: Mike Kennedy
Take a look back at how HR data gathering and reporting was ...
LEADERSHIP
Backstage Pass: Craig Dowden, PhD
This presentation will build an evidence-based business case as to why we ...