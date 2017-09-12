Backstage Pass: Corey Diamond

Corey Diamond shows how a well-designed employee volunteer program can increase engagement, as well as loyalty between employees and their company.

Lightening Talk Session: Transformative Volunteering: Connecting Employees Increases Engagement

This lightening talk will focus on how a well-designed and meaningful employee volunteer program can increase engagement, as well as loyalty between employees and their company. Get inspired by the transformative power of volunteering, and discover how to develop a meaningful program for your company.

Corey Diamond, CSR Whiz, Realized Worth

Corey Diamond joined Realized Worth, a company focused on the design and implementation of corporate volunteering and giving programs, after more than 15 years working in the environmental consulting sector. He currently manages operations, business development and account management. As an active volunteer, he works with a number of environmental social justice organizations.