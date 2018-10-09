Backstage Pass: Katrena Munsch

Lightning Talk Session: The Ins and Outs of Agile Workspaces

With the advent of new technologies, non-traditional office design, and remote and flexible working, the very nature of work and employee expectations change. So too must the work environment. From collaboration to deep thinking, workspaces must now meet the needs of diverse workstyles and types of work. Learn what an agile workplace is, some common misperceptions, and why businesses are investing in this new approach. Whether you are looking to completely change your workspace or make some slight modifications, you will gain insight into why and how to approach this new style of workplace design.

Katrena Munsch, MSc., Senior Organizational Consultant, Integrated Health Solutions, Sun Life Financial

With more than 15 years of experience in disability case management and team management, Katrena holds a Master’s in Science from the School of Kinesiology and Health Sciences at York University. Her thesis focused on the associations between access to physical activity facilities in the workplace and physical activity. Katrena continues to stay active in the research field by participating in ongoing research through MITACS, a grant program that links professional and academic institutions to conduct meaningful and relevant research. With her extensive group disability experience and academic knowledge, Katrena contributes to Sun Life’s consulting model as a Senior Organizational Consultant in Absence and Disability.