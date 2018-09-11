Backstage Pass: Lisa Callaghan

Lightning Talk Session: Why Financial Education isn’t Enough

Manulife’s latest research with professional counsellors reveals that the impacts of emotional barriers to financial wellness are far-reaching: More than half the time when people seek support, financial challenges are an underlying layer within their life issues. 93% of counsellors also believe financial stress affects work and productivity. The stigma, shame and embarrassment of being financially unwell often prevents people from taking action to address and overcome these issues. Innovative approaches are needed to help people overcome financial stigma so they can seek help with their finances. We need to shift the conversation – we all have a role to play.

Lisa Callaghan, VP, Strategy, Marketing and Communications, Manulife Institutional Markets

Lisa leads the teams responsible for developing institutional strategy, digital solutions, sales proposals, marketing and communications for Manulife’s Canadian group businesses. Before this role, she was the AVP of Group Benefit Products. Lisa has worked in the insurance industry for over a decade in both group benefits and group retirement as well as individual retail wealth, filling various leadership roles. Prior to her move to insurance, Lisa worked in the defense manufacturing industry. She holds undergraduate degrees from Queen’s University, an MSc from the University of Waterloo and an MBA from Wilfrid Laurier University.