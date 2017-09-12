Backstage Pass: Natalie Richter

The secret to better results is diversity, which leads to more innovative thinking. Learn to create a culture that supports diversity with Natalie Richter.

Lightening Talk Session: Cultivating Diversity to Maximize Innovation

The secret to better results is diversity. Why? Different perspectives lead to more innovative thinking and solutions. To create a culture that supports diversity, teams need to listen to and support each other so that they bring their best brains to the table. Yet creating a safe environment where innovative ideas can flourish is easier said than done. Learn about the Values Applied™ tool that brings out the best in your team by supporting a respectful and aligned culture.

Natalie Richter, Authority in Global Work, Richter Global

Natalie Richter’s specialization is communication style differences and how to bridge the gaps and leverage those differences. She taught Applied Cross-Culture Management and her coaching practice includes organization and team culture development and integration. She also coaches executives who do business in relationship-centric cultures who must maintain professional integrity and comply with regulatory processes.