Backstage Pass: Rob Howard

Lightning Talk Session: How to Cultivate a Cult Brand Culture

The trends impacting engaged employees are nearly identical to those influencing external consumer behaviour. Just like customers, employees are more promiscuous than ever, and are making decisions about where they spend their workdays with a whole host of factors that HR professionals are unprepared to address. The most successful brands treat employees more like customers and less like resources. In order to enjoy the benefits of a hyper-engaged workforce, companies need to stop paying lip service to employee engagement, and make investments in understanding what it is that is impeding it in the first place. Learn why cult brands invest in indoctrinating employees with their beliefs and values.

Rob Howard, Head of Ideation, Chief Engagement Engineer, Cult Collective Ltd.

Over his 20-year marketing career, Rob has worked with super-brands like Nike, Molson, Zappos, Michaels, Harley-Davidson and The Home Depot. Today, he is Cult’s Chief Engagement Engineer, helping brands transform ordinary customers into devoted fans with irrational loyalty by forging meaningful, profitable connections with consumers in ways that traditional marketing can’t. Rob’s thought-leadership has been used in university curriculum, and he is the coauthor of the Amazon 5-star rated book, Fix: Break the Addictions That Are Killing Brands.