Backstage Pass: Rocky Ozaki

Lightening Talk Session: The Future of Work is Now

The future of work has arrived and your company culture must empower innovation and agility to survive in an exponentially changing world. Hear how forward-thinking technology companies are building these powerful cultures by embracing the connected generation, technology and a sharing economy. You’ll learn at least three cutting-edge practices that can transform your business.

Rocky Ozaki, VP of Community, BC Tech Association

Rocky Ozaki is a self-professed evangelist on the future workplace. He believes that technology, the sharing economy and the connected generation are dramatically changing the way companies attract and engage their people, and is leveraging his 10 years of senior level operations and HR with four years of start-up tech experience and to help organizations of all sizes and sectors thrive in the workplace in today.