LEADERSHIP

Backstage Pass: Stephen Rahal

September 12, 2017


Stephen Rahal provides five tangible actions you can take to manage your digital transformation and re-wire your workplace.



Lightening Talk Session: 5 Steps to Humanizing the New Digital Workplace

With the rise of the digital workplace, trends like the widening generation gap, BYOA (Bring Your Own App), the war for talent and an increasingly remote workforce impact the way we work. An engaged and informed workforce is fundamental to staying ahead of the curve, but simply connecting people isn’t enough. Walk away armed with five tangible actions you can take to manage your digital transformation and re-wire your workplace.

Stephen Rahal, VP, Product Strategy, Igloo Software

