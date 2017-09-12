Backstage Pass: Travis Dutka

Travis Dutka shares what 360insights learned from their failed mentoring pilot and what you can do to create a more successful mentorship program.

Lightening Talk Session: Mentoring (and Why it Didn’t Work)

Do your mentoring efforts leave feeling like that parent with the crying kid in the grocery store? You’re not alone. 360insights shares their experience of a failed mentoring pilot—what went wrong, what they learned and what you can do to create a more successful mentorship program. The demand for mentoring has never been higher. A 2016 Deloitte Millennial Survey found the millennials intending to stay with organization for more than five years are twice as likely to have a mentor (68%), than not (32%). Gain mentorship program insights and learn how to mentor more effectively.

Travis Dutka, Culture Curator, 360insights

Travis Dutka is the Culture Curator at 360insights and an espresso enthusiast. He works with senior leadership, HR and the people leaders of 360insights to create the “360 Unbelievable Experience.” Since 2012, he has focused on talent acquisition, learning, growth and employee experience for this rapidly growing software company which grew from 59 employees in 2012 to over 260 today. 360insights is rated in the top five best places to work in Canada for four consecutive years.