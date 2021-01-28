Mental Health in the Spotlight

Today is the 11th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day and everyone’s invited to join the conversation to support people living with mental illness while also driving up Bell’s donations to mental health programs just by getting engaged.

“With COVID-19 affecting every aspect of our lives, Canadians everywhere are feeling the impact of the ongoing crisis on their mental health. Now more than ever, every action counts – and we invite you to make lending your voice to the Bell Let’s Talk Day conversation one of the actions you take for mental health today,” said Mary Deacon, Chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “Over the last decade, Canadians have built a mental health movement unlike anything in the world, and together we’ve made a positive difference in countless lives.

The largest-ever corporate commitment to mental health in Canada, Bell Let’s Talk is focused on four key action pillars: Anti-stigma, Care and Access, Research and Workplace Leadership. Since its launch in September 2010, Bell Let’s Talk has partnered with more than 1,100 organizations providing mental health supports and services throughout Canada, including hospitals, universities, local community service providers and other care and research organizations. In March 2020, Bell announced the extension of the Bell Let’s Talk initiative for another five years. Including the additional COVID-19 funding, Bell is now targeting a total corporate donation of at least $155 million to Canadian mental health programs. Do your part at your workplace by encouraging open, supportive and honest dialogue that supports workers living with mental illness.