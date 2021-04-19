Best Practices for Connecting with Virtual Teams

Mastering the transition from a co-located environment to a dispersed environment has been fraught with difficulty. However, when issues of work anxiety and stress emerged pre-COVID, many of us would just show up for work to grin and bear it. There was no conversation about it, and if there was discussion it was face-to-face in a safe environment. Problems of absenteeism and presenteeism existed, revealing that, even though there was a physical location for workers, mind and spirit were elsewhere.
