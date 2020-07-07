Benoit Antoine

Yes, a steering committee, so to speak. They determine the strategy and the various initiatives that we’ll be undertaking that are now ongoing. Same thing for the teacher[‘s and the] Students as Partners Program. We’ve engaged students that have had the experience of outstanding online pedagogy so as to help inform both actors and fellow students on how to best tackle online learning, online courses.

Rhonda Lenton

We’ve been working on enhancing pedagogy, enhancing excellence in teaching and learning, for many, many years before COVID-19—and then understanding the huge impact that technology has been having on learning. In 2010, York launched an Academic Innovation Fund that was intended to really incentivize and provide seed money for faculties, to be thinking about how you start moving toward integrating, everything that technology can do for learning—so work-integrated learning, hands-on, problem-based learning. We have had many initiatives in these areas. We’ve been really driving toward what we often refer to as a flipped classroom model, where it’s very easy for students to get access to their lecture materials online. So COVID-19 definitely is unique in the way in which, unfortunately, it’s been required to do lectures off of campuses. Our students are craving being able to come back onto campus and spend more time in person. Nevertheless, we’re leveraging that past investment as we move courses online to look for ways in which we can … virtually incorporate in those online lectures [elements of] problem-based inquiry, opportunities for students to talk to one another in chat rooms … as we can start to re-open segments at the university in small groups—the labs, studios, clinical work, in very small groups on campus. We’ve also been designing and modelling a pilot in perpetual courses, where students have courses offered online and students can basically hop on or hop off the course throughout a longer period of time to increase the flexibility of the course delivery, the accessibility of the material.

Jill Scott

As we have seen technological solutions enhanced, we’ve also seen tremendous opportunities. I want to point to some key investments made by the former provincial government. Under the McGuinty government, and then under the Wynne government after that, they made some really important investments in, first of all, teaching enhancement. There was an Ontario online initiative, which gave out millions of dollars to universities to particularly improve technology for enhanced and online learning. What happened, of course, is when you put money on the table, people jump. So, the train was already happening, but it accelerated a serious push in a lot of universities. Because it was based on quality, it also really worked to incent quality education. Fast-forward the better part of a decade from all of that, and 80% of the courses have a footprint in the learning management system. And anybody who has taught an online course, or a blended course even, has already given some thought to this. So, we’re not starting from zero, and we’re not even starting from just above zero. We are starting from a place of having a much better understanding of what digital learning means. I think this is money well spent, because I don’t see it as an expenditure. Any time you can get a professor to think about whatever it is they are doing in terms of their teaching, there’s going to be a long-term benefit.

Graham Carr