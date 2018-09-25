Culture: The Modern Source of Competitive Advantage

Healthy work environments that help employees contribute, grow, learn and feel are the ones that will thrive in the modern economy

The idea of people as a source of competitive advantage has long been a mantra among HR executives and the authors of annual reports. Today, as the competition for talent intensifies the focus of retention efforts has shifted from individual employees to the work environment. As often explained by the publisher of this magazine, Vera Asanin, contemporary companies interested in winning the war for talent and acquiring and retaining highly skilled employees must shift their focus to corporate culture. Specifically, organizations that create healthy work environments that help employees grow, learn and feel as though they’re contributing to something important are the ones that will thrive in the modern economy. So, how do you build such a culture?

Kevin Kelloway and Arla Day (Saint Mary’s University) developed a holistic model of healthy workplaces that presents key elements of a healthy culture. The model contains seven pieces and although not intended to be comprehensive, it offers a useful starting point for thinking about how to build a healthy organization with a vibrant culture.

Safety of work environment:

Traditionally the safety of the work environment concerned things such as making sure everyone on a construction site wore a hardhat. Although these material sources of safety are important, a healthy culture should also include psychological safety. That is, in a healthy culture employees feel safe to express themselves with no fear of embarrassment or retribution. In addition to improving retention, research shows that such cultures foster innovation.

Work-life balance:

Today’s organizations have to recognize the numerous and varying stressors faced by employees and offer accommodations that help them deal with life’s demands. In addition to flex-time and generous leave policies, where possible, organizations that want to build healthy cultures should allow employees to work as they see fit. Many jobs in the knowledge economy can support results-only work environments, in which as long as employees produce their deliverables, they can work however and wherever they please.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.

Environment of support, respect and fairness:

Healthy cultures are characterized by interactions that “build up” employees and are vigilant about addressing practices that may “tear them down”. In such cultures, fairness, support, and respect are built into the organizational fabric. Such cultures embrace the idea of continually exploring ways to foster respectful interaction and commit themselves to the continual improvement of their community of employees. Research shows that organization development processes aimed at building a culture of respect and civility are highly effective.

Employee involvement and development:

In a healthy work environment employees feel hopeful that their efforts are producing important outcomes and that the organization will support their efforts to continually build their capabilities to contribute even more. Activities such as employee involvement in decision making, ongoing training, mentoring, and career planning foster hope in employees and a culture where everyone feels like they’re growing and thriving.

Work content and characteristics:

We’ve long known that jobs that are well-designed produce higher levels of motivation and positive job attitudes than jobs that are poorly designed. Work that allows employees to use multiple skills, enjoy some autonomy, receive direct feedback from customers, and work on an entire puzzle instead of a few pieces of the puzzle, are committed, satisfied and work hard because they feel ownership of the product or service. More recent research has shown that these same work characteristics have the added bonus of fostering creativity and altruism — two characteristics of a healthy culture.

Interpersonal relationships at work:

We all know that when employees leave an organization it’s often because of their disagreeable bosses. Research on management ineptitude shows that the average rate of management incompetence hovers around 50% to 60%. Organizations that want to build healthy cultures don’t tolerate management incompetence. They invest in management development and hold managers accountable for the quality of the relationships they have with their direct reports, assessing things such as the degree to which the managers help their subordinates build leadership skills. This fosters mutual investment in relationships and builds high quality connections that support the employee development and the environment of respect noted above.

Outcomes:

Part of the holistic model of workplace health is that it focuses not only on the “input” side of the equation, but on the “outputs” too. A healthy culture produces individual outcomes, such as psychological capital (hope, optimism, confidence, resilience) and low levels of biological markers of stress, organizational outcomes, such as low turnover and high performance, and societal outcomes, such as those arising from sustainable competition that doesn’t damage the planet. In a world increasingly dominated by extreme drought, rising sea levels and the displacement of populations, organizations that are committed to balancing their need for profit with the needs of people — all people — will increasingly be the ones that find they`re winning the war for talent.

Years ago I read an article in a business magazine in which a venture capitalist was asked who he’d rather invest his money with: A group of people with a great business plan but no experience, or a group with a poorly developed business plan but loads of experience and great attitudes. His answer was the latter. The right people make all the difference.

As the difficulty attracting and retaining the best people continues to intensify, organizations that build healthy cultures that can attract people and keep them on the payroll even, or especially, in the face of attractive offers from competitors, will be the ones that succeed. There’s no substitute for great employees, but they’re of no use to you if you can’t retain and motivate them to do their best work. Organizations with cultures that make employees feel as though they’re part of a healthy, functional, thriving family have a source of sustainable competitive advantage that’s hard to beat.