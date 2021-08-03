Drip Irrigation Coaching Programs Work Better than a Flash Flood

How to make your coaching program thrive

Who doesn’t want a good coaching program in their organization? No one. We all know that when our managers and leaders are doing a better job at coaching those around them, all sorts of good things happen.

Engagement increases, and not just in a “I think people are happier” sort of way. Neuroscience tells us that everyone’s brain is asking itself, at a subconscious level and five times a second, “Is this a place of risk or is it a place of reward?” When people see a situation that increases their sense of autonomy, rank and clear expectations, then