Drip Irrigation Coaching Programs Work Better than a Flash Flood

By:

Michael Bungay Stanier, PhD

How to make your coaching program thrive

Who doesn’t want a good coaching program in their organization? No one. We all know that when our managers and leaders are doing a better job at coaching those around them, all sorts of good things happen.

Engagement increases, and not just in a “I think people are happier” sort of way. Neuroscience tells us that everyone’s brain is asking itself, at a subconscious level and five times a second, “Is this a place of risk or is it a place of reward?” When people see a situation that increases their sense of autonomy, rank and clear expectations, then

Written By

Dr. Michael Bungay Stanier is the Senior Partner and Founder of Box of Crayons, a company that helps people and organizations do less Good Work and more Great Work. They’re best known for their coaching programs that give busy managers the tools to coach in 10 minutes or less.

