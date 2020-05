Beautiful photography and inspiring words are all you need to revisit that special place we sometimes leave behind — happiness. Artistic designer, Anthony Aird created this stunning book to remind us all that happiness is not elusive but at our fingertips. Leave this inspiring ebook on your desktop as your very own secret garden to quickly experience. It will move you to a better place. “Happiness is the art of never holding in your mind the memory of any unpleasant thing that has passed”.