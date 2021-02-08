For many decades Dr. Jack Muskat has worked with organizations and individuals around issues of leadership development, career management, and organizational culture. He contends that effective leadership has always been about the ability to connect with others in order to lead to them to achieve an agreed upon task. No matter how leadership is viewed, from the macro level of vision and strategy, to the micro level of process and execution, from within a culture, to the character and values of the people who comprise it, the outcome will be judged more by the quality of the journey than by its arrival at its destination. In other words, it is not enough just to win, but how you win. That is all that matters. That is the only thing that matters. His writings in this masterful book are about the leadership journey.