Employer Solutions to Workplace Isolation

1. Measure employees’ risk of isolation

Explore employees’ perceived isolation and loneliness through online tools. The Mental Fitness Index (MFI), a survey developed in-house by Howatt Consulting, can assist with assessing employee experience with psychosocial factors, program impact and psychosocial hazards such as bullying, fatigue, isolation and productivity. Tools like this are designed to help employers obtain evidence of what’s working, of their employee’s mental fitness and workplace experience, and of areas to focus on to reduce mental harm and to promote mental health.

2. Provide training for employees

Training may include webinars focused on understanding isolation and loneliness, what employees can do, and what the employer is doing. Like mental health, there’s a stigma around isolation and loneliness, as well as deficiencies in understanding how to close social connection gaps.