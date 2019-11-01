Fighting Financial Stress
Workers’ experiencing financial stress in the workplace is a well-documented occurrence. The Financial Planning Standards Council says 48% of Canadians rank money as their greatest stress and 87% wish they had made better financial decisions in their lives.
These issues permeate your employee’s ability to be productive, may cause absenteeism or presenteeism, and generally create a negative situation for both you and your employees. This is why Your Workplace gathered top thought-leaders in the financial planning and HR community, and hosted a roundtable to dive deep into the topic. Our experts provide solutions to help you reduce stress and develop a plan that will attract and retain employees.
In this Essential Guide to Fighting Financial Stress you will discover:
