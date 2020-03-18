Major domestic or global events, such as natural disasters, political unrest and health epidemics, fueled by a 24/7 news cycle and social media, can impact your people and the physical work environment.

The outbreak of a new coronavirus, COVID-19, is the latest example of such disruption. These unexpected events can leave employees feeling distracted or just plain stressed out.

As an employer, you’re in a unique position to put your employees’ minds at ease, direct them to resources and ensure that they have the support they need during difficult times.

These tips are designed to help people feel and perform their best while remaining connected and engaged during workforce disruptions.

In this Essential Guide to Managing Employees During Disruption you will discover: