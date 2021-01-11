COVID-19 Information Hub

Exercising the Whole Person

With routines shattered, it is even more important to maintain physical and mental fitness at work

Wellness is never just one thing, especially when many of us are confined to working remotely. 

Finding the right balance of mental, emotional and physical health can be trying from a home office (or anywhere, for that matter), but there are always ways to settle and find a balance that works. It might have been a pandemic that changed work habits and environments, but many of the newfound practices suggested should remain part of our routines long after the pandemic has lifted. Mind, body and spirit can all be treated.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: Unauthorized distribution, transmission, reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

Joel Kranc
Written By
Joel Kranc
Joel is Editor & Deputy Publisher with ‘Your Workplace.’

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us