Exercising the Whole Person

With routines shattered, it is even more important to maintain physical and mental fitness at work

Wellness is never just one thing, especially when many of us are confined to working remotely.

Finding the right balance of mental, emotional and physical health can be trying from a home office (or anywhere, for that matter), but there are always ways to settle and find a balance that works. It might have been a pandemic that changed work habits and environments, but many of the newfound practices suggested should remain part of our routines long after the pandemic has lifted. Mind, body and spirit can all be treated.