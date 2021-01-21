Governor General Out Amid Toxic Work Allegations

Governor General, Julie Payette has left the building – literally. The embattled GG resigned after a workplace review of Rideau Hall showed she was at the center of complaints about a toxic work environment.

In a media statement announcing her departure, Payette apologized for what she called the “tensions” at Rideau Hall in recent months, saying that everyone has “a right to a healthy and safe work environment.”

“While no formal complaints or official grievances were made during my tenure, which would have immediately triggered a detailed investigation as prescribed by law and the collective agreements in place, I still take these allegations very seriously,” she said. “We all experience things differently, but we should always strive to do better and be attentive to one another’s perceptions.”

This past fall more than 50 people from various departments reportedly took part of a voluntary review of the workplace culture of Rideau Hall. All this stems from accusations Ms. Payette has harassed and bullied employees.

The CBC reported that tensions ran high, with many more employees going on leave since the first allegations came to light during the summer months. Also, the media outlet reported that rather than trying to smooth things over and make it work better with public servants, Payette tried to build a cabinet of staff from outside the government to help protect her personal interests. Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada Richard Wagner will fulfil the duties of the Governor General on an interim basis.