Are Candidates Giving You Fake References?

Have you ever bent the truth when applying for a job? Maybe you left something off your CV. Perhaps you asked a friend at your old workplace to give you a reference rather than the person you should have asked. Or maybe you’re one of a small, but significant, group of people who actually paid for fake references (yes, this is a real service that exists). When it comes to references especially, people are notoriously shifty.

Recorded in a 2016 viral YouTube video, Australian radio personalities Hamish and Andy called a random stranger and asked him if he would give a fake reference. When they called back a few minutes later, pretending to be the potential employer, the total stranger jovially complied, lying for the applicant, and even adding his own off-the-cuff embellishments, like the applicant did fundraising for his soccer club and was definitely bilingual.

Most of us have at least bent the truth, or been guilty of lies of omission. In fact, according to Xref ’s 2016 Recruitment Risk Index, 71% of respondents admitted to exploiting flaws in the reference-checking process. Founded in Australia in 2010, and recently launched in Canada, the cloud-based candidate referencing company surveyed 1,000 Australian jobseekers. A full 42% of the respondents admitted to

having deliberately lied to a potential employer.

Lee-Martin Seymour, Xref CEO, says this is where he and cofounder Tim Griffiths got the idea for Xref. Seymour was working at the global recruitment company Hays when an employee faked references for a candidate. “They were beautifully written, they were really positive and they sounded the same,” Seymour says. When he questioned the employee, the employee admitted that they were fakes.

The two set out to improve the reference collection process. A potential employer will use the Xref app to create a tailorable multiple choice questionnaire. The questions can all be answered “by the thumb hanging onto a train handle,” Seymour says, though referees also have the option to include written responses. The applicant then sends the questionnaire to his referees.

The Xref platform can already tell a lot about the candidate before the referees even reply. “We’re monitoring his digital body language all the way through — every click, where he is geographically, what device he’s on, what Wi-Fi he’s on.” says Seymour. They employ a fraud algorithm that monitors multiple data points to red-flag potential fraud.

For example, an Xref client encountered a red flag early on in the recruitment process. Each of the applicant’s three referees demonstrated the same online body language (which measure things like

keystroke idiosyncrasies). All three references were filled out on the same device, using the same browser, at the same IP address, which turned out to be a Tim Hortons. Upon further investigation, they saw that each of the three referees had replied to the question “Can you comment on the candidate’s honesty and integrity?” with the grammatically incorrect answer “He is honesty.” The potential employer was advised to ask the candidate when he last saw the referees, and then if he said that he hadn’t seen them in a while, to say why did all the reports come back from the same Tim Hortons? The candidate was caught in the lie.

If automating the reference process sounds a little impersonal, Seymour emphasizes the value in preventing fraud and bias. Applicants sign a collection statement allowing the potential employer to collect his or her data, a step that many organizations fail to adhere to when collecting references. Additionally, Xref (which operates in several countries around the world) complies with the most stringent privacy law set out by the E.U. directive and doesn’t lower those standards for any of the other countries in which they operate.

As to the impersonal nature of automating reference collection, Seymour says, “I’m a professional recruiter and I have been for 18 years … In recruitment you have to strike a balance between the art and the science. Xref takes the grunt work that no one likes doing out of the process, but never stops the professional from making a phone call.”