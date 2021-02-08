How are Remote Employees Treated Differently

Are remote employees experiencing different opportunities as compared to their colleagues who are reporting to work?

Working from home was an option for employees in many organizations before the pandemic hit. Unfortunately, the cliché perception has often been that remote workers were not working hard — they were hardly working. With COVID-19, however, many employees had the choice to work from home, while many were forced to do so.

So, are remote employees experiencing different opportunities as compared to their colleagues who are reporting to work in person?