Company Profile: Igloo Software

Igloo Software focuses on humanizing the workplace. This is evident both in the technology they produce and in their culture. “Our product makes working remotely extremely easy and efficient,” says Mike Hicks, VP of Marketing at the Canadian tech company, Igloo. “But we still have a lot of [employees] that prefer to come into the office. Even as technology evolves to allow us to be more efficient and effective no matter where we are, there are still benefits to face-to-face communication … We have full flexibility to work wherever we want within the world but people look forward to coming into the office because it’s just a great place to be.” And that could be the reason why they made the 2016 list of Canada’s Top Small and Medium Employers as recognized by The Globe and Mail and MediaCorp.

Founded in 2008 by CEO Dan Latendre, Igloo creates digital workplace platforms that address communication, collaboration, knowledge management and employee engagement. The software replaces traditional intranets with a platform that rolls communication, company information and data, and project management into one secure cloud-based system that can be accessed from anywhere on any device. Though Igloo brings everything together into a central hub, it still allows employees to use the apps that they are familiar with, like Outlook, Google Drive, Dropbox and Slack.

The idea for Igloo came to Latendre when he was Chief Information Officer at the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI). While trying to create a system that would enable people around the globe to collaborate and communicate better, he developed the technology that would

become the basis of Igloo.

An open culture

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Igloo embraces technology, especially their own technology. Hicks says that they are able to use it in ways that other companies don’t because they are further along on a digital transformation journey than most companies. However, both Igloo technology and Igloo’s culture focus on human connection.

“We live and breathe our product,” says Hicks. “Regardless of how dispersed employees are, or what they’re working on, we have a way to bring everybody together digitally. And we’ve mirrored our digital workplace in a way that matches our physical office environment. All of the offices and meeting rooms are glass-walled and open concept, with a lot of places to collaborate. Whether we’re collaborating in person, or collaborating digitally, everything is open.”

Another thing he points to is how active and engaged their CEO is with employees. Hicks says that regardless of seniority, everyone has full access to Latendre — he wants people’s opinions. He admits that this kind of communication with leadership becomes trickier in huge, multi-national organizations, and this is one of the issues that Igloo endeavours to address. The technology is designed to give employees a direct line to leadership to share opinions and ask questions. As to whether this kind ofopenness has any downsides, Hicks doesn’t believe that it does.

“I think you’ll find that an open culture like this will police itself. Nobody wants to get called out by their peers for abusing the privilege of having open access to senior leaders or misrepresenting culture and values digitally. More traditional companies are realizing the same thing: enabling employees to connect in not only a professional way through collaboration tools but also in a social way actually helps strengthen the culture and employees’ commitment to the organization,” says Hicks.

Rapid growth

Like many tech start-ups, Igloo has experienced rapid growth since its inception. The company is on Deloitte’s 2015 Technology Fast 50 and Fast 500 list of fastest-growing tech companies in Canada and North America respectively. When asked how they plan to maintain the same culture as they scale up in size, Hicks says that they take great care in ensuring that new employees are onboarded correctly.

“A challenge that a lot of companies have as they start to grow rapidly is that productivity starts to decline because there’s duplication of work and people spend a lot of time looking for information. We structured ourselves knowing that we would grow rapidly and put in the governance and the processes up front,” says Hicks.

Retaining employees in a talent shortage

There is an extreme shortage of talent in the Kitchener-Waterloo-Toronto tech corridor where Igloo operates. In fact, there is such a shortage that the Canadian government has launched a new initiative called Global Talent Stream, which will enable certain skilled foreign workers to obtain a work permit within two weeks, instead of the six months it normally takes. The program is too new for Hicks to comment on, but he says it is representative of the high demand for skilled workers.

Given the competition for talent, retention is an issue for Igloo. They offer some attractive employee benefits, like on-site massage therapy, a training budget for every employee and an eco-bonus for people who take alternative transportation to work, as well as fun things like office hoverboards. “We try to keep the office light because we are moving at a very fast pace,” says Hicks. They endeavour to create a collegial atmosphere, encouraging employees to form social clubs and groups of interest, which the company funds either in part or entirely, to promote better work-life balance.

Even more important than benefits, their strategy for retaining talent includes providing meaningful work and opportunities for career and skills development. They aim to create an environment that is challenging. “People may think that they want to come to work and do an easy job, but that gets boring after a while,” says Hicks.

They ensure that employees feel that their work is making a difference by tying everything back to the vision and the objectives of the organization. Every year they set between six and eight objectives. As people start to propose new projects or request resources, they are required to prove how they support Igloo’s chosen objectives. This forces people to make tough decisions, but it also makes those tough decisions easier. If a particular project or initiative doesn’t support at least one, if not two or three, of their objectives, they don’t proceed with it.

Employee development is another key component of Igloo’s retention strategy. Hicks stresses the importance of understanding what matters to employees and what skills or experiences they want to acquire. If those skills or experiences don’t relate directly to an employee’s current role, they try to help him or her find opportunities to develop them elsewhere. Hicks gives the example of someone on his team who wants to get more experience in public speaking. “There’s not going to be a lot of opportunity for him to speak about Igloo products necessarily, but he’s got a great marketing mind. So we’re working with him and some of our partners to figure out how we can get him talking about marketing … [We can get him] speaking about what he’s passionate about and what he knows,” says Hicks.

Digital transformation with human touch

At the heart of Igloo is the desire to humanize the workplace. They achieve this by creating the space for improved collaboration and communication — both digitally and in real life. They promote an open line of communication between leadership and employees, where employees can ask questions and share opinions with leaders, and leaders can share their vision and objectives with employees. In a competitive market, they retain employees by providing meaningful work and opportunities for development. As workplaces go digital, technology can sometimes make work more impersonal. Igloo strives to use technology to connect people.

When asked what he like most about working at Igloo, Hicks says, “I love that we are changing the way the world works … There are a lot of tech companies in the region, and they are all doing very interesting things, but to me Igloo is working on a big-picture project that has implications well beyond anything that Igloo could ever do. We’re enabling the people who are building rocket ships, who are looking for a cure for cancer, who are delivering food and medicine to war-torn countries to communicate and collaborate and share knowledge better than they ever could before.”