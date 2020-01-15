Imagine Your Workplace Conference Pass

$1199 $799
Imagine Your Workplace Conference
Imagine your organization was on the leading-edge of people practices — what would it look like? What cutting-edge techniques would you apply to get your employees as healthy, inspired and productive as possible? Through the blending of science and the art of implementing best practices, learn how to inject unprecedented productivity into the soul of your organization.
June 11 – 12, 2020 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave E, TO
Imagine Your Workplace Conference
$150
2020 YW Awards Reception
This exciting reception includes meeting innovative thinkers and leading-edge organizations with powerful cultures that propel staff to higher engagement, plus:
- Welcoming Keynote: 28-8: The Power of Teamwork. Dr. Barry Wright and Pat Stapleton will use a monumental Canadian story to share how to unleash the power of teamwork to develop your team of the century
- Complimentary beverages from local wineries
- Delectable food prepared by Gourmet Catering
- The presentation and awards
$395 $335
MASTERCLASS: Designing your Employee Experience
What You’ll Get
- Discover what human-centred design and design thinking can mean for you and your organization
- Apply these methods to your HR challenges right away
- Takeaway practical tools that you can use in your organization
- Gain a launching pad for improving employee engagement at your workplace
Who’s Attending
This Masterclass is for HR Directors, Managers and Leaders who are keen to innovate their employee experience by applying human-centred design in their organization.
$2733 $1484
Imagine Your Workplace Conference Bundle
Imagine your organization was on the leading-edge of people practices — what would it look like? What cutting-edge techniques would you apply to get your employees as healthy, inspired and productive as possible? Through the blending of science and the art of implementing best practices, learn how to inject unprecedented productivity into the soul of your organization.
June 11 – 12, 2020 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave E, TO
Imagine Your Workplace Conference