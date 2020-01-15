Imagine Your Workplace Conference Pass

Imagine your organization was on the leading-edge of people practices — what would it look like? What cutting-edge techniques would you apply to get your employees as healthy, inspired and productive as possible? Through the blending of science and the art of implementing best practices, learn how to inject unprecedented productivity into the soul of your organization.

June 11 – 12, 2020 Toronto Botanical Garden, 777 Lawrence Ave E, TO

Imagine Your Workplace Conference