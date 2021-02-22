Innovation While Working from Home is Lacking

We get it. We will work from home a lot. But are we being creative?

Isn’t working from home great? Sure, many jobs were already moving in that direction, and yes, an unfortunate pandemic moved it along even faster, but overall, don’t you enjoy having meetings in your PJs and having your fridge at arm’s length?

A lot of us do, and it’s not affecting our work. A Microsoft survey conducted by Boston Consulting Group and KRC Research talked with workers and leaders across Europe. Sixty-nine percent of us say we love dressing more casually, 49% of us enjoy our personalized workspaces, 47% of us have time for more hobbies, 36% of us are bringing our “whole self” to work and 28% of us report enjoying having our pets by our side.