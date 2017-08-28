Lying: Why Employees Do It

Lying. Why do people do it? The simple answer is that they think they can get away with it. But what makes them think that?

I don’t know what’s worse: the lying, the getting caught, or the excuses that follow. The recent revelation of serial plagiarism by Chris Spence, the disgraced former director of the Toronto District School Board, and the final admission of doping by Lance Armstrong, seven time consecutive winner of the Tour de France, just makes one cringe at the stupidity of it all. It further erodes our trust in leaders. What were they thinking?

More telling is the nature of their crimes. That a trusted leader of the largest school board in Canada would commit the gravest error in education—stealing the work of others and claiming it as your own, or that one of the greatest Olympic athletes would besmirch the hallowed principles of fair play and sportsmanship, by using performance enhancing drugs, simply adds insult to injury. So the question remains: why did they do it? Not once, but time and time again.

The simple answer is that they thought they could get away with it. But what made them think that?

If you are the offender, typically there are four psychological steps you experience when crossing the line:

Rationalization—this is where you come up with excuses for your behaviour. “I have to cheat because everyone else is” or “just this once” or “nobody is getting hurt and I will make up for it later.” Lawyers who steal from their clients often justify their behaviour this way. Denial—now you don’t even admit to doing anything wrong. You haven’t been caught, so you just sort of wish it away. It never happened. Self-Justification—“OK. So I cheated, but the rules don’t apply to me.” “Look how much money I have raised for charity” or “see how many kids look up to me” or comments like how much better I have made the world, etc. Externalizing Blame—when all else fails, blame someone. It was my coach or agent, the job pressure, the fame, the ridiculous demands on me to perform and win, time and time again.

I don’t believe that either Chris Spence or Lance Armstrong intentionally started down this path, but they got caught in a set of circumstances and then couldn’t get out. They lacked the moral character to just say “no”, to have the courage to admit failure, to keep things in perspective, to not confuse ends with means. Ironically, both men had achieved greatness in their respective fields—one as a charismatic and dynamic educator and the other as courageous fighter against his own cancer, and as a disciplined, focused athlete. Their downfall is all the more irksome given their track record. They truly lost their way.

At one time, organized religion played a more conspicuous role in our Western society, providing external guidelines and a moral compass to follow. Now we have to rely on ourselves.

If there is any lesson to be learned from this debacle, it is this: Leadership is foremost about moral character, about keeping one’s commitment to others at all times, about earning respect from your followers, and caring so deeply about losing it, that you would never act in your self-interest at the expense of others. This is a daunting task to be sure. But there is no other way.