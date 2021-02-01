Maintaining Wellness and Engagement

Engagement and wellness are difficult to separate even as challenges persist

The fear of being infected by an indiscriminate virus and compliance with physical distancing guidelines have given rise to economic, technological, and emotional challenges for organizations and their employees. The COVID-19 pandemic has presented diverse challenges. These challenges adversely impact employees’ well-being and their willingness to contribute discretionary effort at work or to even perform adequately in their jobs.

There is evidence that employee engagement and wellness are strongly correlated.