Making Lemonade Out of Lemons

Positive change can come from difficult times

Have you ever been home from work (legitimately) and done something with that extra time like read a book, catch up on chores or simply get that extra rest you need? Did you ever go on a road trip, get lost and realize the place you ended up in is cooler and has more fun things to do than your original plan? Well, that’s what COVID is doing to some businesses, sort of.

Many businesses are improving, changing, enhancing or transforming the way they do things because COVID has forced them to take a turn in a direction they didn’t originally plan. We have been talking about the importance of agile organizations; now we see them in action. A survey of 600 businesses by Robert Half shows that 85% of organizations have improved operations or pursued new opportunities as a result of the pandemic.