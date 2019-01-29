MASTERCLASS: Designing your Employee Experience

Progressive leaders are moving beyond HR processes like onboarding, performance management and recognition; and branding efforts like employer/employee value propositions. They are reviewing their company culture, purpose, values and strategies to create the employee experience (EX) that will take their companies into the future.

From time-to-time these leaders feel stuck on how to improve the employee experience at their workplace. Even the best-run companies with highly engaged employees know they have room to improve.

With a mix of theory and practice this 3-hour master class will help you structure your employee experience enquiry and design including:

Connecting purpose and values to the employee experience

How to conduct research and analysis to get an organization underway on an EX journey

Employee archetypes

Employee journey milestones

Using a roadmap to capture and communicate your future employee experience

Join this high-level session to try out different techniques, and leave feeling inspired and ready to tackle the future design of your workplace employee experience.

Sign Up to Our Newsletter Get content like this in your inbox every two weeks.

Presenters

Caterina Sanders, Senior Consultant, Habanero Consulting Group

An 18-year team member of the Habanero Consulting Group, partner Caterina Sanders works on culture and transformation, strategy and digital workplace engagements. She is an expert facilitator, experience designer and communicator. She is also the Habanero lead for Evidence and Insights, its analytics team and is a founding member of the Vancouver User Experience Group (VanUE).

She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from the University of British Columbia. Caterina is also a candid and inspiring presenter who is regularly asked to speak about improving employee engagement, creating high-performing work cultures and design thinking. Travel is a longstanding passion for her and her family, and in 2015, they all took a year’s leave to travel the world.

Mallory O’Connor, Senior Advisor, Workplace Experiences

Mallory helps enterprise organizations create great workplace experiences. She works with our clients to shape and deliver compelling changes to organizational culture and the digital landscape. Building on a 20 year career of human-centred research and design, she coaches clients and collaborates with teams to solve the right problems with an iterative mindset. Mallory is an experienced leader both inside Habanero and in the community. She is a thought leader, senior advisor to clients, performance coach and mentor to colleagues, and is accountable for Habanero’s culture of innovation. In the community, Mallory has been extremely active as a co-founder and judge of the Vancouver User Experience Awards and the Vancouver User Experience Group (VanUE). She is a frequent event speaker.