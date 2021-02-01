Mentorship in the time of COVID

Employees are finding it tough to engage and focus. Maintaining mentoring programs during unprecedented times can help
It’s self-evident that a workplace mentoring program for both mentors and mentees is a positive initiative. Unlike other learning initiatives — training programs, paying for courses or events — mentoring uses the resources your company already has to improve employee satisfaction, develop leadership and teach new skills. Case in point: A 2019 CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey indicated that 91% of those who have a mentor are happy in their jobs. However, that survey occurred before COVID-19 and before many workers began working remotely.
We believe that a mentoring relationship is more important during this time than ever before. Why? For three primary reasons: employee career advancement, employee mental health and employee retention.
The Key Elements of an Effective Mentoring Program
Now is the time to dust off your mentoring program and put it into practice. Here’s how.
