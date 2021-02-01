Mentorship in the time of COVID

Employees are finding it tough to engage and focus. Maintaining mentoring programs during unprecedented times can help

It’s self-evident that a workplace mentoring program for both mentors and mentees is a positive initiative. Unlike other learning initiatives — training programs, paying for courses or events — mentoring uses the resources your company already has to improve employee satisfaction, develop leadership and teach new skills. Case in point: A 2019 CNBC/SurveyMonkey Workplace Happiness Survey indicated that 91% of those who have a mentor are happy in their jobs. However, that survey occurred before COVID-19 and before many workers began working remotely.

We believe that a mentoring relationship is more important during this time than ever before. Why? For three primary reasons: employee career advancement, employee mental health and employee retention.