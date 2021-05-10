Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

Pandemic Impact on Mental Health

By:

YW Staff

Marked by relentless and unpredictable change, we are now in the second year since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Canada, January 2020. The importance of mental health, resilience and well-being has been amplified as the pandemic created a social and economic crisis that has affected Canadians to an extent that will be felt for some time.

Without question, the events of this past year have challenged us to become more empathetic, flexible and digitally capable. The importance of mental health and awareness of its influences has never been greater. The Mental Health Index™ (MHI) provides critical insight into

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Reuse and Permissions: While social sharing is permitted, unauthorized reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW Staff

Written By

YW Staff

YW has staff writers who are more interested in getting informative content to readers than in promoting themselves. These rock stars are collectively known as YW Staff.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

Whoa! Don't Go Yet

Sign up to receive free leading-edge content about people at work.