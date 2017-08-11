Subscribe



Podcast Interview with Allan Kehler

August 11, 2017


Mark Franklin interviewed some of 2017’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers—both for us and for his radio show, Career Buzz. In this audio clip, Franklin talks with Allan Kehler.



Allan Kehler, Mental Health Expert, Out of the Shadows

Allan’s commitment and understandings to the lifelong process of truly living enables him to equip audiences with invaluable tools. After a youth spent persevering through mental health issues and addictions, Allan shares a simple process and reassures everyone that nobody needs to be fixed. Rather, the value of being seen and heard is immeasurable.

