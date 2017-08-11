Subscribe



EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT

Multimedia:
Podcast Interview with Corey Diamond

August 11, 2017


Mark Franklin, interviewed some of 2017’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers—both for us and for his radio show, Career Buzz. In this audio clip, Franklin talks with Corey Diamond.



Corey Diamond, CSR Whiz, Realized Worth

Corey joined Realized Worth, a company focused on the design and implementation of corporate volunteering and giving programs, after more than 15 years working in the environmental consulting sector. He currently manages the operations, business development and account management. As an active volunteer, he works with a number of environmental social justice organizations.

