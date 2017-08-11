Subscribe



Podcast Interview with Jennifer Elia

August 11, 2017


Mark Franklin interviewed some of 2017’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers—both for us and for his radio show, Career Buzz. In this audio clip, Franklin talks with Jennifer Elia.



Jennifer Elia, AVP Client Experience, Integrated Health Solutions, Sun Life Financial

Jennifer is a dynamic change leader with 20 years of diverse and progressive experience in financial services, with a focus on connecting health and business performance. Jennifer’s perspective is shaped by roles in strategic planning, HR, product development, and disability management. She joined Sun Life in 2009 to help establish the health and wellness function before moving to human resources where she led the design and delivery of Sun Life’s Canadian employee benefits program.

