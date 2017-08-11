Podcast Interview with Joie Quarton

Mark Franklin interviewed some of 2017’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers—both for us and for his radio show, Career Buzz. In this audio clip, Franklin talks with Joie Quarton.

Joie Quarton, Conflict Management Practitioner, Yukon Government; Respectful Workplace Office

Joie is a lawyer, mediator, and conflict resolution specialist and has many years of experience adjudicating claims of physical and sexual abuse at Indian Residential Schools. Joie is also trained in Integrative Body Psychotherapy and brings this body focused training to her work in coaching and conflict resolution.