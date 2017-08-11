Podcast Interview with Rocky Ozaki

Mark Franklin interviewed some of 2017’s Imagine Your Workplace Conference speakers—both for us and for his radio show, Career Buzz. In this audio clip, Franklin talks with Rocky Ozaki.

Rocky Ozaki, VP of Community, BC Tech Association

Rocky Ozaki is a self-professed evangelist on the future workplace. He believes that technology, a sharing economy and the connected generation are dramatically changing the way companies attract and engage their people, and is leveraging his 10 years of senior level operations and HR with four years of start-up tech experience to help organizations of all sizes and sectors thrive in the workplace of today.

Ozaki is the Vice-President of Community for the B.C. Tech Association and is a co-founder of STARFiiSH, an engagement survey company for the tech industry.