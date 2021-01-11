Positive Forward Momentum

Change happens slowly, but a pandemic has a way of creating change for the better

Crises come in all shapes and forms. One definition of crisis is an unstable and high-risk situation that is triggered by an event. Another definition is a breakdown of unusual functioning. A third is a turning point for better or worse.

Few would argue that the COVID-19 pandemic is a crisis. Most would not, however. Consider the possibility of it being a turning point for the better, but that possibility does exist. We have all gone through massive change — work, personal routines, rules and requirements changed literally overnight. We also had a massive amount of uncertainty introduced into our lives with financial ambiguity and an unclear future. Change and uncertainty are two things that the human mind does not like. The pandemic served up change and uncertainty, which eroded the sense of personal control that is a pillar of mental health.