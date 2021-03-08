Relocation is Getting More Popular: Survey

Get out while you can. Or at least if the pay is the same

Remember that old show “The Beverly Hillbillies?” In a nutshell it was about a family of country bumpkins who struck oil on their property and moved to Beverly Hills. The running joke was folksy, earnest and perhaps naïve people moving to the big bad city. Hijinks and hilarity ensued.

But there’s something behind it. When people want a change, a new beginning, or new opportunities, what do they do? They load up the truck and move out. Now, add a pandemic to our insatiable need to move and re-invent ourselves, and you have an even greater need to find alternative spaces to call work and home.