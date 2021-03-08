Log In

User Login

COVID-19 Information Hub

Relocation is Getting More Popular: Survey

By:

YW Staff

Get out while you can. Or at least if the pay is the same

Remember that old show “The Beverly Hillbillies?” In a nutshell it was about a family of country bumpkins who struck oil on their property and moved to Beverly Hills. The running joke was folksy, earnest and perhaps naïve people moving to the big bad city. Hijinks and hilarity ensued.

But there’s something behind it. When people want a change, a new beginning, or new opportunities, what do they do? They load up the truck and move out. Now, add a pandemic to our insatiable need to move and re-invent ourselves, and you have an even greater need to find alternative spaces to call work and home.

Get your FREE trial now!

Start your free 14-day trial now to read this story and

Make. Work. Better.

TRY FOR FREE

Already a subscriber?

Log In

User Login

Reuse and Permissions: While social sharing is permitted, unauthorized reuse or republication of any and all content is strictly prohibited. To discuss re-use of this material, please contact: copyright@yourworkplace.ca ; 877-668-1945.

YW Staff

Written By

YW Staff

YW has staff writers who are more interested in getting informative content to readers than in promoting themselves.These rockstars are collectively known as YW Staff.

Share

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on linkedin

Related Posts

Load More
Your Workplace is a premium source of leading-edge content to help you create a thriving workplace where everyone wants to work.
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Instagram
Youtube

Get Started

About

Contact Your Workplace

Tel: 613-549-1222
Toll Free: 1-877-668-1945
Contact Us

Whoa! Don't Go Yet

Sign up to receive free leading-edge content about people at work.